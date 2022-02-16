Marcus Rashford denies Man Utd squad split

WATCH MUTV 24/7 on beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial
The England forward took to social media to shoot down a claim from German journalist Christian Falk that a split was developing in Ralf Rangnick's squad.
Falk posted on Twitter: "The English Players like Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford & Co are irritated that Ronaldo wants to lead the dressing room with his own clique. There is a risk of a split in the team @ManUtd."
However, Rashford has moved to quash those reports, insisting there is no such ruction at Old Trafford.
Replying to Falk's post, he tweeted: "Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides."
Despite the additions of Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, United has failed to live up to pre-season expectations of a Premier League title challenge.
However, the Red Devils moved into the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot on Wednesday (AEDT) with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.
That game saw Ronaldo end a six-match goalless run by opening the scoring.