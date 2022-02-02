Manchester United's Greenwood released on bail

The 20-year-old Manchester United footballer was questioned on suspicion of rape and assault following allegations made on social media.

He was then further arrested on Wednesday (AEDT) on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed in a statement on Wednesday: "A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

There has been no public comment from Greenwood since the allegations were made.

In a statement on Monday, sportswear company Nike said it had put its relationship with the player on hold.

Greenwood signed his first professional contract with United in October 2018 and agreed a new four-year deal last year, after establishing himself in the Premier League club's first-team squad.

On Tuesday, United issued a statement saying: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.

"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."