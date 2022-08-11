Liverpool ties down young gun Elliott to new deal

The 19-year-old only penned his previous deal last year and fresh terms come due to his continued development, which has seen him become established in Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans.

"It's always nice to know that I'm going to be here for many more years, which is always a great thing with it being my boyhood club and there is nothing in this world that makes me more happy and more excited than this," he told the club's official website.

Our diamond is here to stay 💎 pic.twitter.com/vF3kiTEE1X — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2022

Arriving at the club from Fulham in 2019, Elliott caught the eye during a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the 2020-21 season and begun to make an impact in the first team at the start of last season.

The teenager missed a large chunk of the campaign after sustaining an injury against Leeds United in September, marking his return with a goal in the FA Cup against Cardiff City in March.

Elliott came off the bench in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea, scoring in the penalty shoot-out, and was introduced as a substitute in last weekend's 2-2 draw with his former club Fulham.