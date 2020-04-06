Coronavirus latest
Premier league

Liverpool makes furlough U-turn after backlash

Liverpool backflipped on its decision to furlough a number of non-playing staff impacted by the Premier League's suspension amid a huge outcry, CEO Peter Moore confirmed.

Getty Images

Supporters demand answers on furlough decision

The Reds announced they were following the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle United in taking advantage of the United Kingdom government's job retention scheme, meaning 80 per cent of some staff wages would be paid by the state.

City pledges not to furlough non-playing staff

But that move was widely slammed given the club had less than six weeks previously announced £42million pre-tax profits, with former Liverpool players Jamie Carragher, Danny Murphy and Dietmar Hamann among those to publicly lambast the decision.

After the criticism, Liverpool opted to seek alternative arrangements.

News Liverpool Football Coronavirus
Previous Shaw supports voiding Premier League season
Read
Shaw supports voiding Premier League season
Next

Latest Stories