Members of the workforce that are affected can claim 80 per cent of their wages – up to £2500 ($5100) a month – from the United Kingdom government, although Liverpool will top up any shortfall in their pay.

The Reds announced these measures on Sunday (AEDT), with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Bournemouth all previously taking advantage of the government scheme.

Other clubs have been criticised for furloughing non-playing staff, with detractors suggesting clubs owned by wealthy individuals or companies should not be getting assistance from the British taxpayer to cover wage costs.

In Carragher's opinion, Liverpool's decision has seen it lose much of the respect Jurgen Klopp and players had earned the club for behaviour and attitudes earlier in the crisis, with Jordan Henderson reportedly spearheading an attempt from Premier League players to raise funds for the National Health Service.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Carragher said: "Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for all at the start of this pandemic, senior players heavily involved in Premier League players taking wage cuts.

"Then all that respect and goodwill is lost, poor this @LFC."

Later in the day, another former Reds star, Dietmar Hamann, also criticised the club's actions.

The Premier League announced on Saturday (AEDT) it will not resume action in early May as had previously been planned, with no date set for a resumption of the season.

Liverpool had been widely accepted to be the Premier League champion for the first time in its history, holding a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with less than 10 matches remaining.