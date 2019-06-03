Krul relishing Premier League return

The Dutch goalkeeper built up top-flight experience during his 11-year career at Newcastle United, before spending a frustrating season at Brighton and Hove Albion in 2017-2018.

He was limited to cup appearances with the Seagulls but has reignited his career since joining Norwich last July, proving a mainstay of the side that lifted the Championship title last month.

Krul's new three-year contract with the promoted Canaries was announced on Tuesday (AEST).

"I'm over the moon to be extending my journey at Norwich City," Krul said. "The club gave me the opportunity to play week in week out and to play every second last season was amazing."

He called winning silverware "one of the proudest moments of my career", but Krul is determined it should be the start of something big, rather than the height of his and the club's ambitions.

After signing up until the end of the 2021-2022 season, he said: "It's the most exciting league in the world. I feel like I have unfinished business there and I'm just really excited to face these big teams again."

Krul, 31, added to Norwich's official website: "There's going to be big challenges because we are going into the best league there is. My biggest message to everyone is to take the opportunity with both hands and don't be fazed by big teams and big players."