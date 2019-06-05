Klinsmann says Klopp a perfect fit for Liverpool

Klopp claimed his first trophy with the English giants thanks to a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid.

His fellow German, Klinsmann, feels the former Borussia Dortmund coach fits perfectly at Anfield.

"He's just a person you want to wish him well. He puts so much energy in there, so much effort and hard work in there, on all sides of the game," he told the Mirror. "The way he won over the people in Liverpool and the way he became one of them, it just deserves then, the end result, meaning now this very special title.

"Klopp fits Liverpool so perfectly because his background is very humble, his background it's blue collar, hardworking, they live and die for their club and so, his whole life basically was always very, very closely connected to the people, to the neighbourhoods."

The Champions League success was reward for a fine season by Liverpool, who claimed 97 points but finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Klinsmann believes Klopp will already be planning for more with the Reds.

"He's a workaholic because that's in our blood where we come from. He's [a] sponge that always wants to learn and always wants to look at what is next … and it never gets saturated," he said.

"One thing is for sure – he will never, ever rest. Winning the Champions League final now, the first thought of him a day later will be, 'how do I win this next year?'"