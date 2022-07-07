Joe Gomez extends Liverpool contract

The England international has been limited by injuries in recent seasons, and his contract was due to expire in 2024.

But Gomez has committed his future to Liverpool, reportedly until 2027, and hopes "the best years are ahead of me".

"It is an unbelievable place to be; in my eyes, probably one of the best – if not the best – clubs in the world at the minute," the 25-year-old said.

"The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.

"Obviously, I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things, I still feel young, and the best years are ahead of me. I have got more to learn and the time to do that.

"I think I have the platform here to do it, with the manager and the coaching staff around me and my team-mates, to make sure the best years are ahead."