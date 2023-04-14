Injury ends season for Lisandro Martinez

WATCH MUTV club channel 24/7 on beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial

Martinez was carried from the field by Sevilla's Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel – his Argentina team-mates – after going down unchallenged in the closing stages at Old Trafford.

With Erik ten Hag having already used all of his substitutes, United was forced to finish the quarter-final first-leg clash with 10 men, and Sevilla took advantage to salvage a 2-2 draw from two goals down.

The Red Devils confirmed centre-back Martinez will not feature again in the 2022-2023 campaign.

"Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot," a club statement read.

"However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season."

Martinez was not the only casualty in United's backline as Raphael Varane was replaced at half-time after sustaining a knock, and the Frenchman is set to be out "for a few weeks".

Martinez and Varane have built a solid defensive partnership this term, starting together in 16 of United's 29 Premier League games during Ten Hag's first season in charge.

The injuries represent a huge blow for United, which will look to boost its hopes of a top-four finish at Nottingham Forest on Monday (AEST) ahead of next week's return fixture against Sevilla.

With Martinez and Varane absent, Ten Hag is likely to turn to Harry Maguire, who put through his own net late on against Sevilla, and Victor Lindelof for United's forthcoming fixtures.

United is already without leading goalscorer Marcus Rashford after the 25-year-old suffered a muscle injury, while Bruno Fernandes will be suspended for next week's trip to Seville.