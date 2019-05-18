Guardiola fumes at payment question

City wrapped up a season of dominance at Wembley by routing the Hornets 6-0, adding the FA Cup to its Carabao Cup and Premier League trophies.

UEFA confirmed last week an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules had been referred to its adjudicatory chamber — City strenuously deny any wrongdoing — and Guardiola bristled at a journalist who asked if he had received money from the club for work outside his managerial role.

"Do you know the question that you're asking to me? Do you know the question you are asking to me?" a clearly angry Guardiola said.

"You are asking about money for another situation right now today.

"Honestly, do you think I deserve to have this type of question, on the day we won the treble, if I received money from other situations?

"Are you accusing me?"

Asked for his thoughts on the UEFA investigation, Guardiola added: "This club made a step forward definitely. You can do it without top players? No way.

"Money helps to buy incredible players, yes. After that we wait [to see] if we are punished. I have listened as to why we are under investigation and I trust them [the club].

"We do it absolutely following the rules I believe, if opponents do not believe it's OK"