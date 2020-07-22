Grealish unsure of Villa future after vital win

Villa captain Grealish led his side to a vital 1-0 home victory over Arsenal on Tuesday, moving Dean Smith's side above Watford and out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Regardless of his current club's top-flight status, though, the midfielder's future appears to be in some doubt.

United have been among the clubs touted as suitors for Grealish, who could not confirm he would be back in a Villa shirt at the start of next season.

"I'm not too sure at the moment," he said.. "I have one aim and that's to keep this club in the Premier League.

"This whole club, this whole stadium and fanbase knows where we belong. That's all I'm thinking about at the moment, keeping this club in the Premier League. Hopefully we can do that on Sunday."

Trezeguet got the decisive Villa goal - his third in three matches - and Grealish still has not provided a goal or assist since the Premier League's restart.

However, the Villa talisman felt he was back to somewhere near his best against Arsenal, including sending Keinan Davis clear for one big second-half miss.

"It would mean everything to me [to keep Villa up]," Grealish said. "I think since we've been back, I probably haven't been as effective as I was before.

"Truthfully, I haven't felt as fit as I did before the break, but that's no excuse. I just need to do what I know I can do.

"I've probably done it today. I was probably unlucky not to get an assist in the end."