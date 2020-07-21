Villa - which had been in the bottom three since before the season's March suspension - was faced with opponent invigorated by consecutive wins over Liverpool and Manchester City in the league and FA Cup respectively.

But Dean Smith's men were boosted ahead of kick-off as City's comprehensive win at Watford significantly dented its fellow strugglers' goal difference.

Victory by just a single goal would therefore take Villa above Watford at this crucial stage of the campaign - and Trezeguet's third strike in three matches - a rare unbeaten stretch - provided just that.

Not until the 27th minute did either side enjoy a sight of goal, but the Villa winger took that first chance when it finally came.

A corner skipped through the Arsenal box to reach the right boot of Trezeguet, who thumped a fine low finish past Emiliano Martinez.

Jack Grealish advanced from halfway to send a fierce effort just past the top-right corner shortly before half-time, while Arsenal openings remained scarce.

Mikel Arteta's men needed three points to maintain an unlikely bid for European qualification through the league, so a response after the restart seemed inevitable.

However, there was little improvement in the visiting ranks as Villa instead passed up a huge opportunity to double its advantage, substitute Keinan Davis wastefully lashing wide.

Eddie Nketiah sought to punish that miss and came agonisingly close to a leveller, heading against the post before the ball dropped into Pepe Reina's arms.

Arsenal ultimately would not muster a single shot on target, only Martinez's save denying John McGinn as Villa put their top-flight status into their own hands heading into Sunday's final day.