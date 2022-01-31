'Deeply concerned' Nike halts relationship with Greenwood

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Sunday they had arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of rape and assault after United suspended Greenwood following allegations made on social media.

United had said earlier in the day that 20-year-old England forward Greenwood "will not return to training or play matches until further notice".

Before announcing that decision, the club said they were "aware of images and allegations circulating" in relation to the player, stating they do "not condone violence of any kind".

Greenwood has not made a public response to the allegations.

In a statement on Monday, Nike confirmed they have put their relationship with the player on hold.

"We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood," the statement read.

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Greenwood signed a first professional contract with United in October 2018 and agreed a new four-year deal last year, after establishing himself in the Premier League club's first-team squad.