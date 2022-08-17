Cucurella vows to never cut his hair

The Spain international had his long locks pulled forcefully by Spurs defender Romero in the closing stages of the ill-tempered contest at Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella, making his full debut for Chelsea after a £56million switch from Brighton and Hove Albion, ended up on the floor but no action was taken against Romero.

Chelsea was leading 2-1 at that point but were pegged back by a Harry Kane header moments later, leaving boss Thomas Tuchel furious with the officials.

Speaking at a press conference for his arrival on Wednesday, Cucurella was asked if he would consider cutting his hair to avoid any similar circumstances in the future.

"No. Never. This is my style," he said.

Asked if he thought Romero was fortunate to avoid any punishment, Cucurella said: "Yes. For me it is too clear in the game, on the pitch.

"I didn’t see it on the TV, the video. I think it's very clear but this is one error of the referee or VAR. Sometimes the referees have good decisions, sometimes not.

"Maybe it's not an important action because it doesn't affect the final result, but we meet again in a few months and this is another opportunity."

Cucurella set up fellow new signing Kalidou Koulibaly's opener against Tottenham to equal his assists tally from across 35 Premier League appearances with Brighton.

The 24 year-old had more touches of the ball (99) than any other player on the field, while only team-mate Mason Mount (35) managed more passes in the final third than his 30.

As well as being comfortable playing as a left wing-back, Cucurella can also play as a left-back and on the left side of central defence.

He faces competition from Ben Chilwell for a regular starting spot, but the versatile defender has thanked his new colleague for helping him to adapt at a new club.

"[Ben] helped me a lot in these first days, he's a very good person," Cucurella said.

"We need to work hard to play in one position. We have two players for one position, but if one player is better, he will put him in the line-up. This is good for the team.

"As for my best position, the three positions on the left side is good for me. I think maybe best for me is back four, left-back, because it's where I played in the academies."