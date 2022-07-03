Carvalho excited to be at 'biggest' club

Liverpool announced it has agreed a deal to sign the Portugal youth international in May after failing to acquire him in a late deadline day swoop in January, though only unveiled him officially on Sunday.

Carvalho scored 10 goals and recorded eight assists as Fulham won the Championship title last season, starring in a side that scored 106 league goals, becoming the first second-tier team to bring up a century of strikes since Manchester City reached 108 in 2001-02.

The 19 year-old is one of three new signings made by Liverpool during the off-season as they aim to build on last season's EFL Cup and FA Cup double, alongside striker Darwin Nunez and full-back Calvin Ramsey.

After making his long-awaited move to Anfield official, Carvalho is aiming to achieve "big things" with Jurgen Klopp's side.

"It's just an amazing feeling to be here at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. So, I'm just happy to be here, and I can't wait to get started," Carvalho told the club's official website.

"Once you hear that Liverpool are interested, there's only one thought in your mind, which is to join them and try to be in the team. Hopefully I can achieve big things.

"I spoke with everyone, and the manager, and it just felt so natural. When things become natural it's just so much easier to make a decision."

Carvalho also believes his experience of playing in a free-scoring Fulham team will serve him well at Liverpool.

"Marco Silva, the way he plays football and made us play football, is more like attacking football and getting goals, which is similar to how Liverpool play, which is to score goals and dominate games," he added.

"That's what I'm here to do, to be able to help the team with my assists, creativity and goals. I'm looking forward to it."

Carvalho could face his old club on his league debut for the Reds, as Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage for their Premier League opener on August 6.