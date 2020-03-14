Carragher shoots down Brady's comments

Top-flight clubs are due to meet next week to discuss potential next steps after Friday's announcement that no games will be played until at least 3 April.

Writing in her column for The Sun, Brady claimed abandoning the Premier League two months early would be the fairest thing to do, meaning Liverpool missing out on the title.

Runaway leader Liverpool leads Manchester City by 25 points but boss Jurgen Klopp said he accepted the decision to suspend all matches as the COVID-19 death toll rises.

TV presenter Piers Morgan expressed his support for Brady's comments on Twitter, but former Liverpool defender Carragher took a different view when responding to the message.

Have a look at Klopp’s comments compared to Karren Brady’s 🤦‍♂️ Whats fair is to finish the season for teams in every league when the ⚽️ is allowed to start again. The ⚽️ authorities found a way to put a World Cup in the middle of a season so I’m sure they can sort next season out. https://t.co/Oe1risTTwc — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 14, 2020

Brady's comments come with West Ham United languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, level on points with Watford in 17th and Bournemouth in 18th.