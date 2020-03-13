After a meeting of shareholders on Friday, it was unanimously decided to suspend the competition, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time, the Premier League announced.

The about-turn came after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi both returned positive tests for COVID-19, and Everton imposed self-isolation on all its staff after a player reported having symptoms.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

The Premier League aims to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by academy sides, "when it is safe to do so".

"In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate," a statement concluded.

The EFL Championship, all league below it and women's professional football have also fallen victim to the virus.

"This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the COVID-19 virus," a statement on the EFL website read.

"The postponements include all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures."