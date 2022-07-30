Benni McCarthy joins United as coach

WATCH MUTV club channel 24/7 on beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial

The former Porto, Ajax, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United striker was a boyhood United fan and has joined to specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning.

McCarthy was previously head coach of South African outfit AmaZulu but left his position in March, having guided the side to a club-record second position in the league. That led to him being named the South African Premier League's Coach of the Season for the 2020-2021 season.

"I support Man United and always wanted to play for them. I loved players like Mark Hughes, Andy Cole and Ryan Giggs," he said.

McCarthy's appointment completes Ten Hag's backroom team ahead of his maiden campaign in charge at Old Trafford, the 44-year-old joining the likes of Mitchell van der Gaag, Steve McLaren, Eric Ramsay and Darren Fletcher.

United's pre-season form ahead of the new season has been varied. It thrashed Liverpool and secured wins against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace, before drawing with Aston Villa.

Ten Hag's side lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid on Sunday (AEST) and will play Rayo Vallecano on Monday (AEST) in the club's final pre-season match.

United's Premier League campaign begins at home to Brighton and Hove Albion next weekend.