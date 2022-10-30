Arsenal burns Forest to reclaim top spot

Mikel Arteta's side dominated at Emirates Stadium to regain its two-point lead over Manchester City, despite losing Bukayo Saka to injury after he assisted Gabriel Martinelli's first-half opener on Monday (AEDT).

Saka's replacement Nelson added a quickfire second-half brace before teeing up Thomas Partey for the fourth, with Martin Odegaard capping victory with a powerful finish after 78 minutes.

Victory saw Arsenal emphatically respond to a 1-1 draw at Southampton and UEFA Europa League defeat to PSV, while Steve Cooper's side remains bottom with two league games left before November's World Cup break.

Martinelli headed Arsenal into a fifth-minute lead after finding the bottom-right corner following Saka's curling cross, before Gabriel Jesus whipped narrowly wide three minutes later.

Renan Lodi cleared a Martinelli effort off the line as Arsenal dominated the first half that was somewhat marred by Saka's removal following what seemed to be an ankle injury.

Nelson powered home on the rebound four minutes into the second half following a Dean Henderson save and doubled his personal account after turning Jesus' low near-post cross into the bottom-left corner.

Partey added a fourth with a delightful curler into the top-right corner from Nelson's offload to the edge of the area, before Jesus teed up Odegaard to smash past Henderson and seal a dominant win.