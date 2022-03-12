Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Abramovich was one of seven Russian oligarchs to have his assets frozen on Friday (AEDT) owing to his native country's invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old, whose net worth is reported to be in the region of £9.4 billion ($16.8 billion), has previously been photographed with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Because of the asset freeze, Abramovich cannot press ahead with his decision to sell the club on his terms.

Abramovich reportedly could, however, apply for a licence to allow him to sell the club, though he would receive no proceeds from a sale in such circumstances.

Chelsea has been granted a special sporting licence to continue trading, and indeed playing, as a professional football club, but has been hit by other severe sanctions.

They include a ban on selling tickets, with only season-ticket holders permitted to attend matches, while the Blues cannot buy or sell players, or offer new contracts.

In a statement on Sunday (AEDT), the Premier League confirmed Abramovich's removal as a director.

It read: "Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club.

"The Board's decision does not impact on the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022."

Chelsea hosts Newcastle United on Monday (AEDT) in its first game at Stamford Bridge since the sanctions were imposed.