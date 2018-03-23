38 times Ibra dared to Zlatan

Ibrahimovic is reportedly headed to MLS club LA Galaxy after picking up 32 trophies in a decorated 19-year career in Europe.

It’s been a remarkable ride for the 36 year-old, with hilarious headlines, gobsmacking goals and the odd fight along the way. Here’s the moments that etched Zlatan Ibrahimovic into football folklore.

1) That ‘insane’ Bicycle kick against England

With Sweden trailing England 2-1, Ibrahimovic took over with a hat-trick in the last 12 minutes which saw his side to a 4-2 win.

The hat-trick was impressive but his last goal stole headlines as a contender for the greatest goal of all-time. Sit back, and enjoy.

2) His kung-fu against Marseille

The honorary black belt in taekwondo gave us a taste of what he could do in the ring with this improvised finish against Le Classique rival Marseille.

3) The Van der Vaart spat

Rafael Van der Vaart was the golden boy at Ajax, and the pair began to butt heads after the Ibra signed for the Dutch giant.

When Van der Vaart accused his team-mate of deliberately trying to injure him in an international friendly in 2004, The combustible Swede responded by threatening to break both of his legs.

4) That solo goal which made him a star

Ibra announced himself to the world in 2004 with a remarkable solo goal against NAC. His old foe Van der Vaart’s face while watching from the stands was priceless.

5) Don't mess with the Zlatan

It’s all fun and games when Ibrahimovic kicks his team-mates, but it’s a bad idea to return the favour, as Christian Wilhelmsson will attest.

6) Strasser gets a tap on the shoulder

AC Milan youngster Rodney Strasser was left bemused by Ibrahimovic’s kick to the shoulder, luckily for Strasser he showed the restraint not to retaliate.

7) When a Dutch reporter got the Zlatan treatment

One brave reporter took a young Ibrahimovic head-on in 2004 and came off second best.

8) The ‘low budget’ camera guy

This poor journalist (and camera guy) will be forever known as ‘low buget’ thanks to this run-in with the former PSG star.

9) John Carew cops it

When Norway striker John Carew criticised Ibra’s ‘pointless’ tricks on the pitch, Ibra put his counterpart back in his place, saying “What Carew does with a football, I can do with an orange.”

10) Ibra kicks it with Cassano

Zlatan hit it off with fellow livewire Antonio Cassano, when the pair played together at AC Milan, but their friendship didn’t spare Cassano from a kick to the head in this interview.

11) The referee who bottled it

Even referees aren’t safe from the former PSG star’s wrath, as this fourth official discovered while trying to take a bottle of water off the parched striker.

12) Zlatan doesn’t do auditions

When Arsene Wenger invited a 16 year-old Ibrahimovic to come and trial at Arsenal, the self-assured teenager snubbed the invitation, saying “Zlatan doesn’t do auditions.”

Since then, Ibrahimovic has won twice as many trophies as Arsenal. Perhaps Wenger should have just offered him the part.

13) Ibra fuels up on fan fury

While waiting for a corner, Zlatan decided to snack on a stray bag of nuts which made its way onto the pitch.

14) The sister proposition

A journalist dared question Ibra’s sexual orientation. His response: “You come to my house and you are going to see if I’m gay. And bring your sister”

15) Divine Ibravention

The former Inter star has never been short of self confidence, often comparing himself to God, take his Instagram post confirming his Manchester United exit.

16) Heads up

17) When he slapped Aronica

Zlatan received his marching orders against Napoli for what he thought was a well-disguised slap on Napoli defender Salvatore Aronica.

18) When does training start? When Ibra says so

19) His war of words with Pep Guardiola

Ibrahimovic’s dream move to Barclona in 2009 quickly became a nightmare after falling out with manager Pep Guardiola. The combative striker hasn’t his disdain for the Spanish tactician ever since.

20) The never-ending quote machine

When asked by a reported about a cut on his face, Zlatan said “ask your sister”

What did you get your wife for her birthday day - “Nothing, she already has Zlatan”

His reaction to Sweden being eliminated from UEFA Euro 2012 – “ I don’t give a s*** I’m going on a holiday.”

On his injury – “An injured Zlatan is a pretty serious thing for any team”

Zlatan: "Only God knows who will go through."

Reporter: "It's hard to ask him."

Zlatan: "You're talking to him."

21) His love affair with Ronaldo

Despite being a self-professed god, the big Swede concedes Brazil legend Ronaldo has always been his idol. That was evident when Zlatan got the chance to play against his rival in the Milan derby and couldn’t take his eyes off El Phenomenon.

22) Barton ‘nose’ how to mock Ibra

Zlatan Ibrahimovic clearly met his match when he got heated with fellow combustible character Joey Barton during PSG’s 2-0 win over rival Marseille.

23) The practical joker

24) Can’t touch this

Football is a contact sport, but Zlatan clearly didn’t get that memo when Austria striker Rubin Okotie laid his hands on him.

25) When Zlatan was shown the door

26) Ibra’s imposed media ban

If you’re thinking about talking to the media after a game, you better ask Zlatan first.

27) Chelsea’s eleven crying babies

28) The expletive rant against French football

29) Pogba knows who’s boss

Paul Pogba might be the world’s most expensive player, but even he knew his place on the Manchester United pecking order with Zlatan around.

30) His thunderous volley annihilated Anderlecht

Ibrahimovic put the ultimate exclamation mark on PSG’s 5-0 UEFA Champions League win over Anderlecht in 2013.

31) The other wondergoal for Sweden

His stunning bicycle kick against England will go down as his greatest goal for Sweden, but who could forget this volley against France at UEFA Euro 2012.

32) The scorpion goal against Bastia

33) Ibra’s back-heel goal against Italy

Ibrahimovic rescued a draw against Italy at UEFA Euro 2004 with five minutes remaining, courtesy of this freakish finish which had the commentator grasping for air.



34) Who won in this showdown with Cristiano?

35) Don’t push his ball boy around

36) How did he manage to score this?!

37) The war with Cesar

With inter trailing 1-0 in the Milan derby, the pressure was on Ibra to get his side back into the match from the penalty spot, and goalkeeper Julio Cesar tried to get the upper hand with some mind games.

They ploy failed, Ibra buried the penalty and Cesar was left red-faced.

38) Ibra's new ink

The Swedish star had 50 temporary tattoos on his body of the names of people suffering from starvation to raise awareness for the world food programme.