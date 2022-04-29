WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Former PSG striker Kevin Gameiro gave UEFA Champions League-chasing Strasbourg a second-minute lead, but Kylian Mbappe put the visitors in control with a double and an assist for Achraf Hakimi.

Strasbourg refused to give up, though, and Marco Verratti's own goal with 15 minutes remaining gave the home side hope of salvaging a point to boost its top-four aspirations.

The dramatic moment came when Caci volleyed home a deep cross from Dimitri Lienard in the 92nd minute, keeping the pressure on PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino despite clinching the title last weekend.