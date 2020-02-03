Montpellier was already behind when goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud was sent off in the 17th minute to end any hopes of being competitive.

Pablo Sarabia had scored a fine eighth-minute opener, with PSG going on to net twice in the final five minutes of the first half through Angel Di Maria scoring and a comical Daniel Congre own goal.

Thomas Tuchel's men kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet as they went a 19th straight match without losing, with second-half strikes from Kylian Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa adding gloss to the victory prior to a late sending off for Montpellier's Joris Chotard.