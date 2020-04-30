French prime minister Edouard Philippe said the 2019-2020 football season could not restart as he banned any sporting events taking place before September, leaving the LFP to decide the "sporting and economic consequences" for the top two tiers.

After Thursday's meeting, the LFP opted for the final league standings to be determined by points won per match, leaving PSG – 12 clear at the top before the campaign was halted – as champion.