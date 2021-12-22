The runaway Ligue 1 leader only managed to scrap a share of the spoils at Stade du Moustoir thanks to Mauro Icardi's stoppage-time header.

PSG had trailed to Thomas Monconduit's wonderful first-half strike for the 19th-placed host, which was on its worst ever run having lost each of its previous seven top-flight matches.

The visitor was also reduced to 10 men when half-time substitute Sergio Ramos was sent off for two bookable offences but dug deep to narrowly avert a first Ligue 1 defeat in 10 games.

Although Pochettino acknowledged his players could have performed better, he insisted that they were worthy of at least a point.

Addressing suggestions his side had pulled off a miracle, Pochettino said: "A miracle? Why a miracle? We scored a very nice goal that I think we deserved earlier. We had a lot of chances in the second half. I think you have to respect Lorient, they are a Ligue 1 team.

"We started well with Mauro's opportunity and then we didn't have the right placements and every time we lost the ball, we allowed Lorient to have quick transitions.

"We didn't have a good first half. Sergio [Ramos] entered the second half because we wanted to build with three central defenders and have more rhythm on the wings.

"We were better in the second half, we had more chances and we could have scored more. The results are consistent for now. But we can still do better."

Meanwhile, captain Marquinhos paid tribute to PSG's opponent, which produced a spirited display to end its lengthy losing run.

"Teams are very motivated against PSG," he said. "They put us in trouble by all getting behind the ball. They defended well.

"Any team that plays against them like that is going to have difficulties too."