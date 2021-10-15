Poch expects Neymar to play on despite retirement talk October 15, 2021 03:47 1:12 min Neymar claimed he may retire after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, saying he is struggling with his 'strength of mind,' but his PSG coach Maurcio Pochettino is confident he will play on. WATCH Ligue 1LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News PSG Football Neymar Ligue 1 Mauricio Pochettino -Latest Videos 5:46 min FIFA WCQ: Argentina v Peru 1:12 min Poch tips Neymar to stay despite retirement talk 5:46 min Lautaro Martinez the hero as Argentina beats Peru 3:27 min Dimitrov battles to reach Indian Wells semi-finals 2:46 min Wirtz and Musiala go head-to-head 5:59 min Bolivia punishes Paraguay with four-goal blitz 2:46 min Teen sensation Wirtz crowned Player of the Month 1:15 min Wonderkid Pedri signs mega Barcelona extension 1:08 min Medvedev upstaged by Dimitrov after epic comeback 0:53 min PSG remains hopeful Madrid target Mbappe will stay