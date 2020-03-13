After announcements by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the LFP's administrative council unanimously decided on Friday to suspend the Ligue 1 Conforama and Domino's Ligue 2 championships until further notice with immediate effect.

"As the President of the Republic stressed yesterday, the collective interest must be placed above all else," a statement on the Ligue 1 website read.

"The urgency today is to curb the epidemic, protect the most vulnerable and avoid travel.

UEFA, Europe's football governing body, is set to meet 17 March to discuss the impact of COVID-19 across the continent. The LFP board will meet once more after that has happened to make a decision on the French league.