Tchouameni reveals Pogba advice as he mulls future

The Monaco midfielder made his debut for Les Bleus last November - helping them win the Nations League - before netting the winner in Saturday's victory over the Cote d'Ivoire

Tchouameni will hope for another opportunity to consolidate his place in Didier Deschamps' squad when the world champions play South Africa on Wednesday (AEDT).

And the 22-year-old is thankful to Pogba for helping him settle during the infancy of his senior international career.

"Paul gave me lots of advice," Tchouameni said. "He guided me and I thank him because he is one of the people thanks to whom I feel good in this group.

"In the field, our complementarity happened naturally. He's the player I've been most associated with, I think. We manage to delegate tasks and talk to each other to sometimes tighten the lines."

Although, Tchouameni admitted he was unsure if he needed to make the move to a European heavyweight to yield further selection, pointing to club mate Wissam Ben Yedder as an example.

"I do not know," he said. "Maybe, that's a discussion I need to have with the coach. From what I see, you don't necessarily have to play for [Manchester] City or Real [Madrid] to be regularly in selection.

"We see it with Wissam Ben Yedder, who is in Monaco with me. It's not a hindrance to play for ASM; I'm fine there. In any case, this is not a question that I asked myself."