Rennes finishes top four, Nantes survives as Auxerre relegated

Rennes clinched a 2-1 victory against Brest thanks to a Benjamin Bourigeaud brace, seizing on Lille's 1-1 draw with relegated Troyes and Monaco's 2-1 reverse against Toulouse to take fourth.

Bruno Genesio's side thus secured Europa League football for next season, while Paulo Fonseca's Lille must settle for a Europa Conference League spot and Monaco missed out entirely.

Champion Paris Saint-Germain squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to Clermont Foot, meaning it finished just one point clear of runner-up Lens, which ended the season with a 3-1 win at Auxerre.

That victory allowed Nantes to finalise a great escape, vaulting Auxerre to secure safety with a 1-0 win over relegated Angers.

Nantes therefore secured top-flight football for another year, evading the expanded four-team relegation zone by a single point as the top flight is reduced to 18 teams.

Auxerre, Ajaccio, Troyes and Angers will play in Ligue 2 next season, with Le Havre and either Metz or Bordeaux promoted from the second tier.