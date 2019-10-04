Puel appointed Saint-Etienne coach

Former Monaco, Lille, Lyon and Nice coach Puel returns to French football from three years away, after spells in the Premier League with Southampton and Leicester City.

Saint-Etienne announced Printant has been suspended from his duties, with the coach called for an interview "about a possible breach of his employment contract".

Puel has signed a deal running to 2022, Saint-Etienne announced on its website, and Jacky Bonnevay has been appointed as his assistant at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Saint-Etienne is 19th in the Ligue 1 table after recording only two wins in the league this season, while it has only taken one point from two UEFA Europa League group games.

Puel's first match in charge of Les Verts will come on Monday (AEST) at home to Lyon, which he led to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2010.