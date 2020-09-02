PSG confirms three players have tested positive

The 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League finalist is due to begin its domestic title defence at Lens on September 10, with that fixture pushed back at PSG's request.

However, a trio of players have contracted coronavirus ahead of that match, which will likely be postponed should a fourth positive test be returned.

A PSG statement on Wednesday read: "Three PSG players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols.

"All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days."

Thomas Tuchel's men were crowned Ligue 1 champions on a points-per-game basis after the 2019-20 season was abandoned in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They went on to win both domestic cups in the space of a week but were denied an historic quadruple after losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on 24 August (AEST).