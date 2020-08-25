PSG's Ligue 1 trip to Lens postponed

The reigning champion had been due to begin its title defence at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday (AEST), six days after its 1-0 UEFA Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Thomas Tuchel's men played three Champions League games in 12 days in Portugal - where the competition was concluded having been halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic - and PSG wanted to give its players more time to recover before beginning the new season.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed that PSG's request has been approved by both Lens and local broadcaster Canal +, with the fixture rearranged 11 September (AEST).

In addition, this weekend's clash between Strasbourg and Nice has been brought forward a day, to the Saturday evening timeslot originally occupied by Lens' home game against PSG.

The Lens fixture, which now comes after the international break, will still be PSG's first match of the new season and they are due to host rivals Marseille three days later.

Marseille had been set to begin its campaign last Saturday (AEST) but its trip to Saint-Etienne was postponed after OM confirmed it had four positive COVID-19 cases in its squad.

On Tuesday, Marseille revealed "three new suspected cases of COVID-19 were detected" and said the LFP had been informed.

Given the LFP's directive that more than three positive cases would likely lead to a postponement, Marseille's trip to Brest this weekend would also appear to now be in doubt.