Bumper Ligue 1 season preview

Take an enviable collection of the best young talent football has to offer, mix it with a bunch of proud clubs desperate to end PSG's domestic dominance and add a sprinkling of world class managers eager to rekindle their reputation among the game's elite and the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season is set to be the most exciting in years.

PSG and Lyon may be leading the way in Europe, with semi-final appearance in the UEFA Champions league

But there are 18 other clubs desperate to bring them down, as one of Europe's most exciting and even leagues roars back to life.

Here we take you through all you need to know ahead of Saturday's (AEST) season-opener between Marseille and Saint-Etienne.

Angers

With a well-organised defence and fast, counter-attacking football, you’d be forgiven for getting ‘Leicester circa 2016’ vibes watching Angers. Stephane Moulin’s team likes to soak up pressure then sting off the fast break, skipping out the possession bit in between.

You might know: Before heading to the A-League, former Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory star Fahid Ben Khalfallah spent a season at Angers during a journeyman stint in France.

One to watch: Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is said to be on the radar of a host of English clubs, including the Manchester rivals.

Key Man: If these guys are 2016 Leicester, then Baptiste Santamaria is their ‘Ngolo Kante’

Where they’ll end up: Jostling for a Europa League spot

Bordeaux

If you haven’t watched a lot of Ligue 1, the competition can be roughly divided into those teams that play fast counter-attacking football and those that like to dominate possession and smother the opponent. Bordeaux is the latter, albeit, it doesn’t handle the former particularly well, conceding the most goals from counter-attacks last season.

You might know: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane started his journey at Bordeaux

One to watch: Midfielder Yacine Adli looks a bit like Fellaini, plays a bit like Rabiot. In his second season at the club, he’ll be keen to make his mark.

Key man: Former Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny’s biggest job will be fixing a defence that had more holes than a colander last season.

Where they’ll end up: Paulo Souza’s men need to justify the fortunes the club has spent on them, but mid table seems to be their fate this season.

Stade Brest

If you like the type of acute-angled, short-passing stuff that makes 'Pep’s Barcelona tiki-taka' such a well-trodden Youtube rabbit hole, you’ll love watching Brest, which tackled its 2019-2020 relegation fight with attacking, possession-based football, rather than the dogged brinkmanship of many-a minnow before it.

You might know: Fiorentina star Franck Ribery spent a season with Brest on his ascent to the upper echelons of world football.

One to watch: French youth international Ibrahima Diallo - the younger brother of PSG star Abdou – will be a key component of the Brest midfield, having made his loan from Monaco permanent in 2019.

Key man: Impressive young forward Irvin Cardona is a live-wire in attack, either creating chances from the flanks, or scoring them himself from a more central position. Brest will be hoping he sticks around all season.

Where they’ll end up: If Brest’s key players can stay fit, it has the style to finish comfortably mid-table.

Dijon

Like the mustard variety of the same name, Dijon is very much an acquired taste. Under manager Stephane Jobard, the team has developed a tough defensive edge, famously knocking off PSG 2-1 last November in one of the upsets of the season. Unfortunately, it’s at the other end where Dijon’s attacking fortunes rest on the form and fitness of a select few names.

You might know: Veteran Bosnian striker Vlad Ibisevic had a stint at Dijon after leaving PSG in 2004.

One to watch: COVID-19 deprived Wolverhampton fans of a chance to see what Dijon loanee Enzo Loiodice could do last season. Now the highly-rated midfielder of French and Italian descent is back with a point to prove at his parent club.

Key man: Mounir Chouiar’s 70 per cent successful dribbles had him ahead of the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Houssem Aouar around the time COVID-19 shut down the league. The 21 year-old who loves to take on his marker, swiftly became the focal point of Dijon’s attack last season and will again be the key to its top flight survival.

Where they’ll end up: In and around the relegation places, unless it can find some more answers in attack.

Lens

Promoted Lens has wasted no time in shoring up the squad for the survival mission, bringing in the likes of Facundo Medina from Argentinian club Tallares, and making on loan striker Corentin Jean’s move a permanent one. But by far the biggest talking point will be the return of prodigal son Gael Kakuta, who’s had more loans than a big four bank since leaving for Chelsea in a storm of controversy in 2009.

You might know: Lens counts the likes of Thorgan Hazard, Raphael Varane, Loic Remy, Geoffrey Kondogbia, not to mention Australia’s very own Robbie Slater, among its alumni.

One to watch: Argentinian defender Medina arrives from Tallares as a renowned play-making left-back who likes to split defences with his penetrative long passing game. His game is seen as a perfect fit at Lens, which likes its wide defenders to muck in in the attacking build-up play.

Key man: Gael Kakuta. The 29 year-old Congo international has worn the jersey of no less than 12 different clubs since leaving the Lens youth set-up for Chelsea 11 years ago in a deal that created a ‘tapping up’ storm. More than a decade later he’s back and redemption is on his mind.

Where they’ll end up: Lens is a massive club, with a mission to make its return to the top flight more than just a cameo. Mid-table.

Lille

Out of the ashes of a failed Marcelo Bielsa tactical overhaul, Lille manager Nicholas Galtier has transformed the side into a Ligue 1 title contender, with a runner-up in his first full season and a fourth-at-the-time-of-COVID last season. In short, Galtier’s Lille attacks like a Bielsa team, which of course three years ago it was, and defends like a Mourinho team: compact, compressed, and ready to pounce on any mistake.

You might know: Nicolas Pepe was the most hyped recent name to roll off the Lille production line, until Napoli broke its club record to snare the signature of Victor Osimhen this season.

One to watch: From Timothy Weah to Renato Sanches, Lille is peppered with young stars, but surely all eyes will be on Osimhen replacement, Canadian striker Jonathan David – a record signing for the club.

Key man: The hulk between the sticks, Mike Maignon, is the embodiment of Lille’s new-found defensive resilience. Equal top of the clean sheet stats last season.

Lorient

Under the tutelage of Christoph Pelissier, Lorient secured a comfortable promotion off the back of a patient possession game in attack, complimented by an intense pressing style defensively. They topped the goal-scoring in the second division last season, but dropped four of their last five games in a worrying sign for fans.

You might know: Valencia striker Kevin Gameiro came to prominence during a three-year stint at Lorient, which landed him a career-defining move to PSG in 2011.

One to watch: Sizzling 23 year-old winger Yoann Wissa scored 15 goals in Lorient’s promotion season and he’ll be one of the keys to its attack, provided he’s still at the club. There are reportedly up to seven clubs chasing his signature.

Key man: Captain Vincent Le Goff led the team is assists and is a key proponent of his manager’s possession-first philosophy.

Where they’ll end up: Relegation battle. The possession style worked in the second division, but it will face a much sterner test against the likes of PSG, Lille, Lyon and Marseille.

Metz

Survived a relegation dogfight to emerge scathed but safe in 15th last season. Manager Vincent Hognon will be hoping for more consistency from his young charges this season.

You might know: Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane spent a season at Metz before heading to Red Bull Salzburg, where his journey to the top gathered pace.

One to watch: With renowned talent factory Metz, it’s more a case of which one to watch? Senegalese striker Ibrahima Niane has been in good trial form for le Grenats.

Key man: Despite only being 25 years-old, Senegalese striker Habib Diallo is something of an elder statesman at Metz. He’ll again be called on to shoulder the bulk of the responsibility up front.

Where they’ll end up: Bottom third, but should dodge a relegation dogfight if the young talents can perform consistently.

Monaco

Last season was something of a recovery effort for Monaco, which just avoided relegation in 2018-2019. It had been startling fall from grace for a side that won the league in 2016-2017, then backed that up with a second-place finish a year later. In among two years of mediocrity was a raft of fresh signings and an ill-fated stint with Thierry Henry as manager. This season brings a new hope under ex-Bayern manager Niko Kovac.

You might know: Kylian Mbappe spearheaded the attacking talent that propelled Monaco to glory four years ago.

One to watch: Last season Reims had the fourth-best defence in Europe, with just 21 goals conceded. Axel Disasi was one of the major reasons why. Monaco beat a host of clubs, including Arsenal, to the 22 year-old central defender's signature and with a look at his highlights, we understand why it flexed the wallet for him!

Key man: Monaco has a distinct ‘rebuild’ feel about it this pre-season, but veteran playmaker Cesc Fabregas will remain crucial to Kovac’s plans.

Where they’ll end up: Top four contender, but not quite challenging for the title

Montpellier

Fast, physical, direct and lethal in front of goal, Montpellier will be looking to improve on its eighth-placed finish last season.

You might know: Olivier Giroud spear-headed Montpellier to a most unlikely of Ligue 1 titles in 2011-2012, scoring 21 goals that season and a big-money move to Arsenal.

One to watch: Up-and-coming midfielder Joris Chotard has been likened to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo.

Key man: There are two actually. Strikers Andy Delort and Gaetan Laborde are good in the air, strong on the ground and a handful for any defence.

Where they’ll end up: In the hunt for the European places.

Nantes

Nantes plays an attractive brand of possession football, looking to build up from the back. Where its play is easy on the eye, it needs a better return in front of goal. Last season key striker Kalifa Coulibaly only netted four times, despite taking more than 40 shots at goal.

You might know: France legend Claude Makelele played more than 100 matches for Nantes before moving onto the likes of Marseille, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG

One to watch: Spanish recruit Pedro Chirivella found it tough to crack the Liverpool first team, despite earning rave reviews from Jurgen Klopp on his odd appearance at the top level. The defensive midfielder is likely to form a key part of the Nantes engine room.

Key man: Captain Abdoulaye Toure is a tough-tackling box-to-box midfielder who’s been in and around the first team set-up since the 2012-2013 season. His name's Toure, and his style has definite 'Yaya' vibes.

Where they’ll end up: mid-table.

Nice

A top stadium, a shiny new academy, Patcrick Vieira at the helm and a respectable fifth-place finish last season has Nice poised to continue its upward trajectory over the past few seasons.

You might know: Patrice Evra spent two years at Nice en route to PRemier League stardom with Manchester United

One to watch: Midfielder Kephren Thuram is the latest son of World Cup-winning France star Lillian to roll off the production line. This season he’s poised to continue his rapid rise to prominence, under Vieira’s tutelage.

Key man: With 11 goals from 23 starts last season, Kasper Dolberg was eighth in the league for goals, keeping company with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar among the elite strikers in the competition. At just 22 years-old, the former Ajax man has plenty of upside.

Where they’ll end up: top four contender.

Nimes

Les Crocodiles may be considered lucky to survive given they were in the relegation play-off position when Ligue 1 was abandoned last season. Like an aggressive 12-week diet, they are effective through the middle, but they must do the basics better to survive another season of top flight football.

You might know: French legend Laurent Blanc wore the jersey with the smiling reptile early on in his storied career.

One to watch: Boca Juniors academy product Andres Cubas makes the move to France to sure up the Nimes midfield, where his precision long passing game and tough tackling will add some toughness to a side which likes to boss the centre of the park.

Key man: Goal-keeper Baptiste Reynet arrives from relegated Toulouse and he’ll have his work cut out to avoid a similar fate here.

Where they’ll end up: Relegation battle

Lyon

Lyon’s stunning Champions League elimination of Manchester City has fans dreaming of what the team may achieve in manager Rudi Garcia’s first full season at the helm. The churn of academy products rarely seems to hurt Lyon, with new stars-in-the-making ready to roll off the production line like influencers at Bondi Beach.

You might know: A certain Real Madrid striker named Karim Benzema shot to prominence while on the books at Lyon

One to watch: There are plenty to watch in a club that’s made its name as a talent factory, but tenacious midfielder Maxence Caqueret is poised to make the step up and fill the breach left by Hertha BSC recruit Lucas Tousart.

Key man: Houssem Aouar. The silky skilled midfielder is renowned for his composure on the ball and play-making ability. At just 22 years-of-age, he’s played 97 matches of Lyon and, provided he doesn’t get plucked away by a rival club, is the side’s creative fulcrum.

Where they’ll end up: After a comparatively disappointing seventh-placed finish in 2019-2020, Lyon will be back contending for the title.

Marseille

For a team that struggled to generate cohesive build-up play and often relied on moments of magic from any one of its litany of technically brilliant players, Marseille did well to finish in second place when the season was brought to a halt. Andre Villas-Boas likes his team to press high and counter-press aggressively when they lose the ball, but the game-plan needs work if they’re to seriously trouble Le Classique rival PSG.

You might know: Arsenal legend Robert Pies spent two seasons at Marseille before linking up with the Gunners

One to watch: Hard to believe Maxime Lopez is only 22. A veteran of more than 100 matches for the club, the sublimely talented midfielder got a little bogged down in his defensive responsibilities last season. He’ll be looking for more opportunities in attack this time around.

Key man: In his first season at Marseille Argentina striker Dario Benedetto showed glimpses of the form that had him a Boca Juniors favourite, scoring 11 goals in 26 matches. Villas-Boas needs him to hit top form if Les Phocéens are to turn a distant second into a title race.

Where they’ll end up: Top three contender

PSG

The evenness and unpredictability of most Ligue 1 matches not involving PSG only serves to highlight how formidable a collection of players the capital club has assembled. Boasting the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria, to name a few, manager Thomas Tuchel has a veritable FIFA Ultimate Team ensemble of the world’s best players to call on. While winning the Champions League is the club’s ‘white whale’ it will also again be the team to beat in Ligue 1.

You might know: Ronaldinho was a PSG player when he won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil

One to watch: Xavi Simons looks like a laundry mop, plays like Xavi Hernandez. Barca fans may still be having nightmares their club let the 17 year-old playmaker go.

Key player: As he approaches 30 years-of-age, Neymar appears to be playing like he knows time is running out if he’s to take his place as the third member of the Messi, Ronaldo debate.

Where they’ll end up: Champion.

Reims

Presenting the case for defence, the team with the fourth-best defensive record in Europe in 2019-2020, Stade Reims. David Guion’s team conceded a league-low 21 goals, putting just behind Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the continental goal-stopping order. That solidarity was enough to see Reims finish sixth in Ligue 1, despite also boasting the second-worst attack in the league, with just 26 goals to their name.

You might know: Just Fontaine, listed by Brazil great Pele in his 125 greatest players, spent arguably his best years at Reims

One to watch: Dario Maresic looks set to step into the void left by Monaco recruit Axel Disasi, the 6-foot former Sturm Graz defender is highly-regarded.

Key man: Despite being just 24 years-old, goalkeeper Pedrag Rajkovic had already played 136 matches for Israel giant Maccabi Tel-Aviv, when Reims landed his prized signature. He finished equal top of the league last season – alongside Lille’s Mike Maignon - for clean sheets, with 12.

Where they’ll end up: The defensive structure works. Reims will be pushing for a top four finish.

Rennes

Fast counter-attacking play and smothering defence are the hallmarks of up-an-coming manager Julian Stephan’s Rennes. They finished third last season, and with a roster stacked with young talent, they’ll again be in the top four conversation.

You might know: Ousmane Dembele carved up at Rennes before securing a big move to Barcelona, as PSG-bound Neymar went the other way.

One to watch: midfielder Eduardo Camavinga plays with a composure and comfort on the ball belying his 17 years of age. While not a headline-hunting dribbler or tackler per se, Stephan’s favoured 3-5-2 formation allows the kid time and space to launch fast accurate balls from defence into the attacking third.

Key man: Mbaye Niang’s goals were crucial to Rennes’ third-place finish in the pandemic-shortened season. At 26 years-old, he’ll be ready to take his game to the next level this season.

Where they’ll end up: Rennes may not have the depth to go with PSG, Marseille and Lyon, but they will again be in the top four conversation.

St-Etienne

For a club with such a rich history – St Etienne boasts 10 Ligue titles to its name – Les Verts had a season to forget in 2019-2020, finishing one spot outside the relegation zone. Former Leicester manager Claude Puel faces a big job of turning around the fortunes of one of France’s most storied clubs.

You might know: Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang smashed home 35 goals in 73 appearances for Saint Etienne, before linking up with Borussia Dortmund, en route to a Premier League move to Arsenal

One to watch: Highly-rated teenager Adil Aouchiche arrives from PSG ready to make his mark on a Les Verts midfield that struggled for cohesion last season.

Key player: Algeria international Ryad Boudebouz is the focal point of an experienced midfield unit that needs to show more consistency if the Saints are to contest for high honours this season.

Where they’ll end up: mid table

Strasbourg

Those fairytale clubs in Europe that have taken themselves from the brink of collapse to the brink of glory? Yep, Strasbourg is one of those. In 2012 the club was staring down liquidation while battling away in the fifth division. The arrival of manager Thierry Laurey, combined with a takeover of former player Marc Keller, and eight years later Strasbourg was notching up a 10-place finish in Ligue 1.

You might know: After rising through the club's youth ranks, Morgan Schneiderlin played five matches for the senior team during its relegation season in 2007-2008, before moving to Southampton, where he would become a star of the Premier League.

One to watch: Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris believes Strasbourg would have secured an astonishing Europa League qualification had the season not been cancelled. The former Porto player has made his loan in Alcace permanent and has unfinished business this season.

Key Player: The most important figure at Strasbourg is manager Laurey, who has engineered famous wins over PSG and Lyon since guiding his side back to Ligue 1 three years ago.

Where they’ll end up: Europa League qualification