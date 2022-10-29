Mesmerising Messi inspires PSG comeback

MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

PSG was behind with just 134 seconds played – the earliest it has trailed at home in the league since September 2018 – after Mama Balde thumped in from close range.

Neymar played in Carlos Soler to equalise after 24 minutes, only for Balde to restore Troyes's lead early in the second half and leave the champion in need of some inspiration, which arrived in the form of Messi.

The forward blasted home a vicious strike from 30 yards and then set up Neymar, before Kylian Mbappe gave PSG some breathing space that was required when Ante Palaversa pulled one back what proved to be nothing more than a late consolation.

Balde fired Troyes into an early lead after PSG failed to cut out Abdu Conte's left-sided cross and Rony Lopes flicked the ball into his team-mate's path to volley in.

Recalled PSG midfielder Soler had the hosts back on level terms before long when rounding Gauthier Gallon and converting after being played in by a chipped Neymar pass.

Gallon made a string of saves and more frustration followed for PSG as Balde clinically finished past Gianluigi Donnarumma after smartly turning his man.

But Messi restored parity with a powerful shot that Gallon could not get to and then spotted the run of Neymar for the Brazil international to lift the ball over the Troyes goalkeeper.

Soler took advantage of some hesitancy at the back to win a late penalty, which Mbappe emphatically converted, and although Palaversa headed in a third for Troyes to set up a nervy finish, PSG held on.