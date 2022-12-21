Mbappe back to training three days after World Cup final

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mbappe scored a hat-trick in Monday's (AEDT) showpiece match against Argentina, becoming only the second man to net a World Cup final treble.
But it was only enough to earn a 3-3 draw and take an out-of-sorts France team to a penalty shoot-out, where they lost 4-2 despite Mbappe again converting his spot-kick.
Galtier lauds Mbappe's swift return to PSG
Mbappe now owns the record for the most World Cup final goals, having also netted once in France's 2018 success, and took home the Golden Boot ahead of PSG team-mate Lionel Messi.
Messi and Argentina were still celebrating their Qatar 2022 triumph back at home this week as Mbappe made a swift return to club duty, having celebrated his 24th birthday on Wednesday.
PSG is back in competitive action next Thursday, taking on Strasbourg in Ligue 1 as it attempts to stretch a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Ethan Mbappe, Kylian's younger brother, has been involved with the PSG first team for their mid-season friendlies, appearing on the bench for Thursday's game against Quevilly-Rouen.