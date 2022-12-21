Mbappe scored a hat-trick in Monday's (AEDT) final at Lusail Stadium, twice converting from the spot while also firing home a superb volley as the game ended 3-3 after extra time.

It was Mbappe's team-mate Lionel Messi who ultimately lifted the trophy, though, after Argentina won the penalty shoot-out 4-2.

🔙 @KMbappe était déjà de retour au centre d'entraînement ce mercredi pour préparer la 2e partie de saison ! 💪❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/4VtsdjDmow — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 21, 2022

While Messi returned to Argentina to celebrate, Mbappe was back in PSG training on Wednesday as he attempts to overcome his Qatar heartbreak.

The forward will turn his attention back to the remainder of the season, with PSG holding a five-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 and facing a huge Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

Galtier feels Mbappe's decision to get stuck back in with PSG instead of taking extra days off shows what he is made of.

"I'm very happy to see him," Galtier told PSG TV. "Kylian had a great World Cup. This return is also a strong signal to everyone.

"A player who may have been disappointed not to lift the most beautiful of trophies, even if he was top scorer at this World Cup [with eight goals].

"He wanted to get back in contact with the group very quickly and prepare for the deadlines which are coming up very quickly.

"We are very, very happy to see him."

Achraf Hakimi, who enjoyed an excellent World Cup as Morocco got further than any African nation in history, also returned to training with the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday.

PSG returns to competitive action against Strasbourg on 29 December.