Le Classique 'a final' for PSG, says Pochettino

WATCH Le Classique LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The league leader hosts its second-placed rival at Parc des Princes, looking to extend a 12-point lead at the summit on Jorge Sampaoli's side.

Victory would effectively confirm the league title for PSG, with just six games left to play after this weekend.

Speaking on Sunday (AEST), Pochettino stressed there are no bigger games in France, adding that he expects his side to be prepared to fight for the win.

"It's clear that it's an important and different game for both sides," the Argentinian said.

"It's the most important game in France. For us, it's a final, we have to get on the pitch and be ready."

Pochettino also addressed the combative relationship PSG has experienced with its fanbase throughout a campaign that, despite its league position, has been seen as underwhelming.

Neymar and Lionel Messi were roundly booed after the club's UEFA Champions League exit last month, in the most high profile of several incidents.

"We are stronger with the fans, they give us extra strength," Pochettino said. "We know we are stronger when they are on our side.

"I would like them to support the team during the matches and leave differences for before or after the game."

Pochettino further touched on his relationship with Kylian Mbappe, amid reports suggesting the France international could snub an anticipated move to Real Madrid.

"I have a good relationship with him, as with all the players," the Argentinian head coach said. "With him, the relationship was built over time.

"He is someone we have seen grow up. We are happy to see how he is developing. He let himself be trained, that's where he shows his great humility and his desire to be better every day."