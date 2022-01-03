Clement appointed new Monaco coach

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Clement joins the Ligue 1 outfit from Belgian side Club Brugge, where he had been in charge since 2019.

He guided it to the Belgian Pro League title in both of his two full seasons at the helm, while he also claimed the Belgian Super Cup in 2021.

Former Bayern Munich coach Kovac succeeded Robert Moreno in July 2020 on a three-year deal and finished third in his only full campaign in charge.

However, Monaco lost to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League qualifying play-off stages in August and sits sixth in Ligue 1 after 19 matches.

It won three of its final four league games of 2021, but confirmed over the weekend that Kovac had been relieved of his duties.

Monaco defeated Quevilly Rouen 3-1 in the Coupe de France the next day, with its Ligue 1 campaign restarting next Monday (AEDT) with a trip to Nantes.