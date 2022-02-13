Pedri opened the scoring after just two minutes at the RCDE Stadium before Sergi Darder levelled with a first-half strike.

Raul de Tomas edged Espanyol ahead in the second half, but Barca equalised in the dying seconds of stoppage time through De Jong. Both sides finished with 10 men on the pitch after Gerard Pique and Nicolas Melamed received their second cautions for a late clash off the ball.

Manuel Morlanes, who made a fleeting substitute appearance before going off injured, was also red-carded on the touchline. The draw meant Barca set a LaLiga record for the most consecutive games unbeaten in a derby rivalry (24) and end the weekend in fourth, four points behind third-placed Real Betis.