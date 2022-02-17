Mbappe – who scored a stoppage-time winner against Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday – is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and has been strongly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The World Cup winner has 22 goals and 13 assists in 32 games in all competitions for PSG this season and said after the 1-0 win against Madrid that he was still undecided on his future, with the Parisian club reportedly willing to make him the highest-paid player in the world.

However, speaking to Europa Press, Tebas expressed his confidence that Mbappe will be playing his football in LaLiga from next season, possibly alongside Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, with whom Los Blancos have also been linked.

"Madrid will get Mbappe and Haaland as the others [Barcelona and Juventus] are half [financially] ruined," he said.

"That Mbappe comes is great news for LaLiga. It would be a joy for LaLiga. It's the best thing that could happen to LaLiga."

Tebas did admit his confidence was not based on knowledge of a deal being in place, but that the player being in the last few months of his contract suggests he has decided to move.

"I have no information regarding Mbappe," he clarified.

"But I've seen few cases of players who have six months left on their contracts that have not renewed their contracts and then went on to continue at the club."

Mbappe is reportedly keen to play for Madrid at some point in his career, but kept his cards close to his chest in his post-match comments following Tuesday's win, saying: "I know I play in one of the best teams in the world.

"I'm going to give everything in what is left of the season. I haven't decided my future. I'm happy to be a PSG player."