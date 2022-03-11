WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Diego Simeone's men established an early lead through Joao Felix, but Alvaro Negredo headed home a fine leveller at the end of a scrappy first half.

Despite the relegation-threatened visitors enjoying the better of the play for long periods, De Paul fired home a second-half winner to send Simeone's men third in LaLiga, above Barcelona, with Javi Serrano's late red card coming too late to impact Atleti.

Cadiz, which remains third from bottom in the relegation zone, gifted its host the opening goal just three minutes in when goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma passed straight to Joao Felix, leaving the Portuguese to finish neatly from a tight angle.

Alfonso Espino and Negredo both volleyed narrowly wide as Cadiz looked to respond in a feisty first period, which threatened to boil over when Atletico defender Reinildo threw himself into a two-footed challenge and was shown a straight red card just before half-time.

Referee Pablo Fuertes then contentiously overturned the decision after a rapid VAR (video assistant referee) check, much to the visitors' fury.

But Cadiz ended the first half on a high, levelling through Negredo's well-placed header after a sublime left-wing cross from captain Espino.

Against the run of play, the hosts re-established their lead 22 minutes from time, De Paul firing home the rebound after Ledesma parried substitute Angel Correa's fierce strike.

Jose Gimenez made a remarkable goal-line clearance from Luis Hernandez soon after and Atletico was then put in a difficult spot when Serrano was dismissed for a forceful challenge just five minutes after coming on, but the hosts clung on for three vital points in their bid for UEFA Champions League football next season.