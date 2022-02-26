WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Madrid entered Sunday's (AEDT) contest with the chance to stretch its advantage over second-placed Sevilla but laboured for long periods against a side on a four-game losing streak.

Casemiro had the ball in the net late in the first half but saw his strike ruled out for offside.

Madrid struggled to exert its dominance thereafter and was somewhat fortunate not to fall behind in the second half, but seven minutes from time Benzema tapped in to seal the points after an excellent one-two with Vinicius Junior.

Thibaut Courtois also had another sensational match, making several stunning stops to blank Rayo's forward line, and creating the opportunity for Madrid to win once it broke the deadlock.

Sevilla has the chance to cut the lead once again when it plays third-placed Real Betis on Monday (AEDT) in a highly-anticipated derby.