Rumours have persisted for the entirety of the transfer window that the former Real Madrid man wants out of Old Trafford after just one season back in Manchester, with the Red Devils having failed to qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with a host of top European clubs, including Chelsea and Bayern Munich, while more recent reports speculated that he could make a switch to Atletico.

But that looks to have been put to bed by Cerezo, said: "I don't know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid.

"It's definitely not true. It is practically impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid."

Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes were at United's training ground on Tuesday for crunch talks over his future.

Atletico will face off against United in a pre-season friendly on Sunday (AEST) as it builds up to the 2022-2023 season.