Militao believes he proved his worth last season

The Brazil international was signed from Porto in July 2019 for a fee of €50million just a year after joining the Portuguese side from Sao Paulo.

He struggled to make an impact in his first two campaigns at the Santiago Bernabeu, though, making just a combined 23 starts in LaLiga.

However, the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane ahead of the 2021-2022 season provided the 24-year-old with the perfect opportunity to cement his place at the heart of the Los Blancos backline.

He did that, making 50 appearances across all competitions as Carlo Ancelotti's side swept to a LaLiga and Champions League double.

Militao outshone the club's other defenders across most metrics, making 18 more interceptions than anyone else (52) and 204 recoveries – 63 more than his fellow defenders.

He also made the most blocks (20) and clearances (105), while he took part in 291 duels – a whopping 133 more than any other Madrid defender.

Militao says he did not feel the pressure of having to fill the boots of Varane and Ramos, and believes he has more than shown why Madrid bought him in the first place.

"When they both left, people pointed out that they had made history at the club," he told Marca.

"I thought that my time to do things had come, to show the fans and everyone that they could count on me. I have shown what I can do and I have shown why I am at Real Madrid."

Asked if he had justified his price tag, Militao said: "Yes. When I arrived things didn't go well because I had two central defenders like that ahead of me. They had been together for a long time, but I have shown why I was signed.

"I didn't stop doing the things I did before and I remained confident. I knew I wasn't doing well, but work and family helped me on a daily basis."

Militao also spoke highly of Ancelotti, who became the first coach to win the Champions League four times after Madrid overcame Liverpool in the final last month.

"He is a great coach," the defender added. "He helps us a lot and respects the decisions of the players.

"On a day-to-day basis he talks a lot in training. He is a very funny person, he connects with us."