Lucas Ocampos joins Sevilla revolution

Ocampos signed for Marseille in 2015 and, after a difficult first few years – including loans to Genoa and AC Milan – he settled to become a key player.

Offering a mix of craft, work-rate and pace, the 24-year-old was one of few Marseille players to come away from the 2018-2019 campaign with his reputation intact and he has signed a five-year contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

He joins Sevilla in a state of flux, with Luuk de Jong, Joan Jordan, Diego Carlos, Munas Dabbur and Jules Kounde all recent arrivals, while Maximilian Wober's loan from Ajax became permanent.

Sevilla has also been busy arranging departures: Gabriel Mercado, Pablo Sarabia, Quincy Promes and Luis Muriel have all moved on, while Simon Kjaer, Aleix Vidal, Roque Mesa, Joris Gnagnon, Ibrahim Amadou, Guilherme Arana and Wissam Ben Yedder have been heavily linked with the exit.