Fan reveals Dembele plans to stay at Barcelona

WATCH LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Stuck in traffic, Dembele was quizzed by a fan in the next car along, with footage of the exchange then posted to social media.

Asked if he would stay at the club, the winger simply responded "yes".

When pressed on the links to Chelsea, Dembele labelled the speculation as "just rumours" and added he "felt good in Barcelona".

Those comments from the France international will come as a boost to Barcelona as Xavi looks to improve on his side's second-placed finish in the upcoming 2022-2023 campaign.

Barcelona paid an initial €105 million ($156.5 million) to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, but the five-year contract he signed is set to run out at the end of June.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are reported to be keen on the FIFA World Cup winner, who was told publicly to leave Barca by the club during the January transfer window after contract talks broke down.

However, with no move having materialised before the end of January, Dembele was reintegrated into Xavi's squad and rediscovered his form.

The 25-year-old finished the season with more assists (13) and expected assists (9.2) than any other player in LaLiga, recording his best tally in both metrics in a single campaign in Europe's big five leagues.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated his desire to keep Dembele at the club, and the Blaugrana chief has seemingly been granted his wish.