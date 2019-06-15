Depor reaches promotion play-off final

Carlos Fernandez scored twice as Deportivo came from behind in the first leg to establish a dominant position in the tie.

Despite Malaga recording 25 shots in the return match, Jose Luis Marti's side held firm to secure a spot in the final.

Malaga had its chances, with winger Javi Ontiveros — the scorer of a delightful goal in Galicia — twice denied by the woodwork in a frantic first half, but goalkeeper Dani Gimenez remained unbeaten.

His opposite number Munir Mohamedi handed Depor victory in the second leg by allowing a speculative Alex Bergantinos drive slip out of his grasp in the 82nd minute, although a comeback already looked well beyond Malaga.

Depor will face either Real Mallorca or Albacete for a place in LaLiga next season, with the former holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Son Moix.