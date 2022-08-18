Corona's World Cup dream crushed by injury blow

The Mexico international was expected to play a key figure for his country at Qatar 2022, but that plan can seemingly now be shelved as he faces up to five months on the sidelines.

Corona, often known by his nickname 'Tecatito', broke his left fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments in training with Sevilla.

🏥 Tecatito has broken his left fibula and ruptured his ankle ligaments, and will be out for around 4-5 months.



We wish you a speedy recovery, @jesustecatitoc! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Z11Ms2RpMM — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 18, 2022

The club said in a statement that the injury occurred without any contact from a team-mate, adding that Corona was rushed to hospital for tests that revealed the devastating extent of his injuries.

"Tecatito will be operated on this afternoon for the injury by Dr Najarro at the FREMAP hospital," Sevilla stated. "Initially, this type of injury requires a recovery of between four and five months."

With the World Cup taking place in November and December, it appears inevitable that Corona will play no part.

Mexico will face Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C at Qatar 2022.

The Mexican Football Federation sent best wishes via the national team's Twitter account, wishing Corona "a lot of strength" and saying: "We know that you will give everything to come back and you will do it in the best way."

Corona only joined Sevilla in January, moving to Spain after a successful six-and-a-half-year spell in Portugal with Porto.