Cazorla signs new Villarreal deal

Spain international midfielder Cazorla, 34, renewed for the 2019-20 season after impressing last term following his return to the Yellow Submarine.

After re-joining Villarreal – where he left for Malaga in 2011 – from Arsenal, Cazorla scored seven goals and tallied 11 assists in 46 matches across all competitions.

Cazorla, whose final three years at Arsenal were wrecked by serious physical problems, was rewarded with a return to the Spain squad for the first time since 2015.

He was handed a call-up by Luis Enrique for last week's 4-1 rout of Faroe Islands in Euro 2020 qualifying.