Aubameyang and his wife were said to have been handcuffed and tied up, with the robbers forcing them to open a safe.

The former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund frontman is reported to have been beaten, but Barca confirmed he and his family are "doing well" after the ordeal.

Jewellery was reportedly stolen during the break-in, which occurred after Aubameyang was an unused substitute in Barca's 4-0 win over Real Valladolid at Camp Nou on Monday (AEST).